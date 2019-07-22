Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Savant Bourque. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Vivian Savant Bourque, 79, who went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, July 20th at her daughter's residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, July 24th from 12:00 pm until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Williams of The Open Door Church in Lafayette will officiate. Vivian was born June 10, 1940, in Kinder and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She graduated from Kinder High School. Vivian worked as a department manager for Walmart for 20 years and was a parishioner of Lafayette First Assembly of God Church. She was an avid gardener and most of all, loved spending time with her family and friends. Vivian is survived by her son, Michael Bryan Credeur of Lafayette; two daughters, Christina Dailey and her husband, Dirk of Lafayette and Trisha Morgan of Scott; three granddaughters, Mika Hernandez and her husband, Paul of Sunset, Brooke LeBlanc of Austin, TX and Meghan Connors of Wilmington, NC; two grandsons, Jacob Credeur and his wife, Tiffany and Jared Credeur, all of Lafayette; one brother, Luther Savant of Kinder; three sisters, Elda Manuel of Oberlin, Linda Whitaker of Kinder and Cathy Fontenot of Baton Rouge; three nieces, Sherry LeBleu, Dana Mallett and Therea Whitaker; four nephews, John Savant, Andrew Fontenot, Mark Manuel and Daniel Fontenot; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous dear friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis Bourque; her parents, William James and Gladys Fontenot Savant; one granddaughter, Alexa Morgan; one brother, Alvin Savant and one nephew, Paul Savant. Pallbearers will be Jacob Credeur, Jared Credeur, Dirk Dailey, Ezra Hernandez, Mark Manuel and John Savant. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Grace Hospice and of Dr. Brad Broussard for the compassionate care given to Vivian and her family. Special thanks are extended to Gloria Bourque for her devotion during this time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Vivian's name to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203, (318) 343-2244, www.lbch.org or to the , www.lung.org. 