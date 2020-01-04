Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Voorhies Begnaud. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Visitation 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Voorhies Begnaud, 88, at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Garrett Savoie officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM and resume on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM. A Rosary will be prayed by the Men's Rosary Group in the funeral home on Sunday at 7:00 PM. A native of Cankton and a longtime resident of New Iberia, Mr. Begnaud passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 4:30 AM at Consolata Nursing Home in New Iberia. Mr. Begnaud was the Owner and Operator of Begnaud Exterminating for over 50 years, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3425 and a Sponsor of the Columbian Squires. He enlisted in the U. S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict where he was a paratrooper with the 187th Airborne Division. After receiving his Honorable Discharge, he moved to Texas for a job as a clerk for a railroad company. After one year he moved back to New Iberia to raise his family and was employed with the Holsum Bread Company. Five years later he began his exterminating career. He coached Begnaud's Exterminating Softball Team, played for Hardy Landry's Softball Team for many years and continued playing softball with 60, 70 and 80 year old players. In 2004 he was inducted into the New Iberia Recreation Department Softball Hall of Fame. He was known for and enjoyed telling jokes. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elbie Cormier Begnaud; his sons, Calvin Begnaud and his wife Patricia, Keith Begnaud and his wife Wanda and Danny Begnaud all of New Iberia; his grandchildren, Coty Eastin and her husband Andre, Clay Begnaud and his wife Karen, Rusty Begnaud and his wife Leah, Paul Begnaud and his wife Lauren and Brook Derouen and her husband Tim and his great grandchildren, Hunter Eastin, Evan Eastin, Madeline Begnaud, Nicholas Begnaud, Cameron Currie, Sarah Currie, Emily Currie, Vivian Begnaud, Cullen Derouen and Kansas Derouen. He was preceded in death by his father, Loveless Begnaud; his mother, Odile Cormier Begnaud; his brother, Lester Begnaud; his sons, Dennis Begnaud and Voorhies Begnaud, Jr. and his granddaughter, Crystal Begnaud. Serving as pallbearers will be Clay Begnaud, Paul Begnaud, Andre Eastin, Tim Derouen, Nicholas Begnaud, Marcus Begnaud and Rusty Begnaud. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Cameron Currie and Hunter Eastin. 