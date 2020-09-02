1/1
Dr. Vukmir Vlasic
Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Dr. Vukmir Vlasic, age 55, who died on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 PM until the service time. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the services. For family members and friends who are unable to attend on Friday, the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Dr. Vukmir Vlasic. To join the group, click the link below and then "join group". The video will appear on this group at service time 2:00 PM (CST). You may also share memories, pictures and condolences to the family in this group. Facebook link: http://www.facebook.com/groups/Dr.Vlasic. Survivors include his wife Vesna, daughters Veronika and Vida, sister Vedrana and her husband Ivica, nephew Josip and niece Klara. He was preceded in death by his father Vinko and his mother Vilma. Vukmir was born in Ljubljana, Slovenia to Croatian parents and lived in Croatia for most of his life. After graduating medical school in Zagreb, Croatia, his thirst for knowledge led him to the United States of America where he specialized in pediatric pulmonology and sleep medicine. For the last 10 years he lived in Lafayette, Louisiana where he worked as a devoted and kind hearted doctor. Despite being far away, he regularly visited his family in Croatia and was a loving and caring husband, father and brother. He will be dearly missed. Memorial contributions can be made in Dr. Vukmir Vlasic's name to Mary's Meals USA, www.marysmealsusa.org/. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Vlasic family to all his people in Lafayette who made him feel at home far away from home. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, (337) 984-2811.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Southside
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
