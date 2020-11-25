1/1
Wade Herman Brignac
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wade's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Wade Herman Brignac, 85, who passed away November 23, 2020 at his residence. Father Russell Harrington will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Holly Hebert and Heather Simon will be the lectors; Chris McGuirt and Jessica Venable will be the gift bearers. Interment will follow the mass in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Ann Brignac of Lafayette; three daughters, Sheila Marie and her husband Carl James Simon of Lafayette, Elizabeth Kim and her husband Brian Bare of Lafayette, and Hilda Marie and her husband Jerry Overfelt of Duson; Donna S. Schnauder of Scott whom he treated as a daughter; three brothers, Kearnie Brignac of Eunice, Louis Brignac of Schriever, and Norman Brignac of Jeanerette; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Jules Brignac; two sons-in-law, Jim McGuirt and Bobby Overfelt; and one great-granddaughter, Mylah Overfelt. Wade was a native of Ville Platte and resident of Lafayette for most of his life. At 18 years of age he enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served for four years. In his civilian life, Wade continued to serve his community in the role of deputy sheriff. He retired from the Lafayette Sheriff's Department and obtained his barber's license. He was the owner/operator of Brignac Barber Shop for many years. He was a member of the St. Leo the Great Knights of Columbus and the American Legion, and loved to Cajun dance. Pallbearers will be Chris McGuirt, Charles Bare, Taylor "T-Jay" Hebert, Norman Brignac, Floyd Soileau, Carl Simon and Thomas Overfelt. Honorary pallbearers include Kearnie Brignac, Louis Brignac, and Brian Bare. The family requests that visitation be held Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, and resume Wednesday morning at 8:00 am until time of service. A rosary will be led by the KC's at 6:00 pm on Tuesday evening. Memorial contributions can be made in Wade's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or to the Louisiana Military Family Assistance Fund, PO Box 94095, Baton Rouge, LA 70804. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507, 337-706-8941, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Walters Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Rosary
06:00 PM
Walters Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Visitation
08:00 - 01:00 PM
Walters Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Walters Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Interment
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved