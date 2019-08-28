Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace Anthony Hebert. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial is pending for Wallace Anthony Hebert, 71, who passed away surrounded by his family on August 27, 2019 at his home in Crowley. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Friday times are pending. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm Thursday. Interment will be in Frey Cemetery. Wallace was a member of the Louisiana National Guard for 6 years. He was employed for over 40 years for Cleco as a lineman. He served his community by helping Boy Scouts and coaching baseball and soccer. Mr. Hebert enjoyed hunting and fishing; but he especially loved watching his children sporting activities. He was a parishioner of St. Michael Catholic Church and served as an Eucharistic Minister. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Aline Breaux Hebert of Crowley; six children, Anne Marie Hebert Stewart and her husband Justin of Crowley, Michelle Hebert Theriot and her husband Richie of Erath, Anthony Hebert of Rayne, Gaston Hebert of Iota, Winston Hebert and his wife Caitlin Ancelet, and Justin Hebert and his companion Katelyn Habetz; two sisters, Marlene Leger of Iota, and Peggy Hebert of Crowley; nine grandchildren, Parker, Brooklynn, and Emily Stewart, and Gretchen, Grace, Genevieve, and Levi Theriot, and Piper, and Henry Hebert; niece, Susan Hebert of Crowley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Hebert is preceded in death by one daughter, Susie Elizabeth Hebert; his parents, Gaston and Mary Susie Burton Hebert; one sister, Sarah Hebert, and one brother, Hubert Hebert. Condolences may be sent to the family by A Mass of Christian Burial is pending for Wallace Anthony Hebert, 71, who passed away surrounded by his family on August 27, 2019 at his home in Crowley. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Friday times are pending. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm Thursday. Interment will be in Frey Cemetery. Wallace was a member of the Louisiana National Guard for 6 years. He was employed for over 40 years for Cleco as a lineman. He served his community by helping Boy Scouts and coaching baseball and soccer. Mr. Hebert enjoyed hunting and fishing; but he especially loved watching his children sporting activities. He was a parishioner of St. Michael Catholic Church and served as an Eucharistic Minister. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Aline Breaux Hebert of Crowley; six children, Anne Marie Hebert Stewart and her husband Justin of Crowley, Michelle Hebert Theriot and her husband Richie of Erath, Anthony Hebert of Rayne, Gaston Hebert of Iota, Winston Hebert and his wife Caitlin Ancelet, and Justin Hebert and his companion Katelyn Habetz; two sisters, Marlene Leger of Iota, and Peggy Hebert of Crowley; nine grandchildren, Parker, Brooklynn, and Emily Stewart, and Gretchen, Grace, Genevieve, and Levi Theriot, and Piper, and Henry Hebert; niece, Susan Hebert of Crowley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Hebert is preceded in death by one daughter, Susie Elizabeth Hebert; his parents, Gaston and Mary Susie Burton Hebert; one sister, Sarah Hebert, and one brother, Hubert Hebert. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close