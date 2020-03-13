A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Basil Catholic Church for Wallace Henry Menard, 100, who passed away on March 12, 2020. Reverend Brian Taylor will be Celebrant of the Mass and Reverend Steve LeBlanc will con-celebrate. Burial will take place in St. Basil Mausoleum. Wallace served in the U. S. Navy during WW II. He was a professional mechanic for 25 years and a bus driver for 18 years. Wallace also served as a groundskeeper at Judice Park for over 10 years. Wallace, a resident of Duson, was the son of the late George Menard and the former Laura Melancon. He is survived by his beloved wife of 81.5 years, Gladys Broussard Menard; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 children, Wilbert Menard, Robert Menard and Mary Grace Menard; as well as 13 brothers and sisters. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Sunday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Monday from 9:00 am until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Keith Menard, Kevin Menard, Keenan Menard, Jason Menard, Jude Menard and Chris Menard. Personal condolences may be sent to the Menard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020