Funeral Services for Wallace P. Helms, age 71, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at David Funeral Home with Dr. James Hodges officiating. Graveside Services will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service. Wallace went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence with his family at his side. A Production Supervisor for 30 years with Amoco Production. His greatest times were spent doing sports with his children, enjoying hunting, fishing, carpenter work and playing golf. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janis Louviere Helms; four children, Chad, Kevin, Brian and Craig Helms; daughters-in-law, Lynette, Kay and Kelly Helms; ten grandchildren, Lanzi H. Myers, Allison Helms, Lauren Helms, Tad Helms, Devin Helms , Reid Helms, Madison Helms, Ross Helms, Dylan Helms and Lucas Helms; one great-grandson, Jack Meyers; mother-in-law Lorraine Louviere Daigle: Brother in law Brad Louviere & wife Joellen Louviere and one sister Vicky Helms. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Helms and Ruby Manning Helms; granddaughter, Paige Elizabeth Helms; father-in-law Andy Louviere, stepfather-in-law, Ira Daigle; sister, Katherine Reedy; brother, J. D.; sisters-in-law, Beverly Helms and Maureen Louviere. Pallbearers will be Chad, Kevin, Brian, Craig, Tad, Devin, Reid and Ross Helms. Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan and Lucas Helms.

