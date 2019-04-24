Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter "Sonny" Boudwine. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Abbeville 2600 Charity Street Abbeville , LA 70510 (337)-893-3777 Send Flowers Obituary

on of the late Wilmer & Blanche McNeil Boudwine in Abbeville, La. where he had been a lifelong resident. Walter departed this earthly home to be with our Heavenly Father on April 19, 2019 at 10:05pm. Sonny as he was called by all his family and friends enjoyed fishing, cooking & playing dominos with his friends. He loved spending time with his family & grandchildren. If any family member needed truthful advice, Sonny was definitely our "go to" person. Walter "Sonny" leaves in God's care his lifelong companion of 45 years Rita Landry; 3 daughters: Peggy Boudwine, Latasha Forrest, Sabrina Landry Darby (Rodney), all of Abbeville; 5 sons: Walter Lobby Boudwine, Wilmer Boudwine, Wilfred Boudwine, Derrick Landry, Quincy Landry, all of Abbeville; 5 stepchildren: Steven Boudwine (Betty) of California, Elizabeth Boudwine, Janet Simon (Wayne), Kevin Forrest, Jackie Noel, all of Abbeville; 58 grandchildren; 100 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Annie Harrison (Shelward) of Abbeville, Dorothy Lee Randall of Lafayette, Ethel Mitchell (Percy) of Abbeville, Ada Soto (Frank), Joyce Andrus (Julius) both of New Iberia; brother: Rogers Green (Karen) of Houston, Tx; and a host of other relatives & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer Boudwine & Blanche McNeil Green; son Patrick James Boudwine; former wife Willie Mae Reaux; brothers: Washington Green Sr, Lawrence Green Sr & Warren Green Sr; grandchildren: Kanya Baudoin, Stephain Brailey, Kennedi Broussard & Cameron Darensberg. Condolences may be sent to the Boudwine family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home, 2600 Charity St., 337-893-3777 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019

