Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cane Brake Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Cane Brake Baptist Church
Visitation and funeral services for Walter E. Hutchins will be held at the Cane Brake Baptist Church in Lottie, LA from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 14. Brother Merrick Henry will conduct the service. Burial will follow in the Cottonwood Cemetery in Lottie, LA. Mr. Hutchins, age 72, a native of Lebeau, LA and 50 year resident of Lottie, LA, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La. Walter was a decorated US Army Veteran. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Division, the 82nd Airborne Division, the 173rd Airborne Division and the 16th Engineer Battalion from 1965 to 1970. Among his many medals and awards are 3 Bronze Star Medals, multiple purple hearts, a purple heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star Medal, Sharp Shooter, Parachutist Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal and the Vietnamese Campaign Medal. After his service to his country, he went on to become a welder. He worked for Willrig and Triton. He was a member of the Pipeline Construction Workers #692 of Baton Rouge, the VFW and American Legion Post of Port Barre, LA. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ruby Stermer Hutchins of Lottie, LA; his daughter and son-in-law, Naomi Hutchins Cormier and D.J. Cormier and their children, Emma Rose, Codi Elizabeth and Tripp Joseph Cormier; his daughter Caterina Weidler and her children, Briana, Nicole and Ava all of Opelousas, his great-grandson, Brayden Spellman; his sister, Judy Bergeron; his sister-in-law, June Pace and host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and O'Relia Juneau; his brothers, Charles Paul Hutchins, Joey James Hutchins; his sister, Gwen Hutchins Carroli and his grandparents, Walter and Mae Juneau. Pallbearers will be D.J. Cormier, Fenix Duncan, Quade Hatten, Chris Schexnayder, Vincent Hawkins, Joseph Hawkins, Kyle Hawkins, Shawn Moran and honorary pallbearer will be Tripp Cormier. Honor guards will be Wayne Slocum, Gilbert Carroll, Buddy Lott, Buster Buxton and Fred Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter's name to any veteran in need. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs, 239 8th Street, Krotz Springs, LA 70750, (337) 942-2638, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019
