Mass of Christian Burial for Walter Fitch, Jr, age 68, will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette with Rev. Christopher Cambre as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Beau Pre Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:45 am at the funeral home. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am with the St. John the Evangelist Ladies Rosary Group. Walter was a native of Jeanerette and a resident of Baton Rouge for 45 years, graduated from Catholic High School and played baseball and football, worked at Brian Harris Audi Automobile Dealership for over thirty years. He was an avid LSU and New Orleans Saints fan. He is survived by his sister, M. Lois Fitch Darden and husband Don of Charenton; brother-in-law, Kenneth Landry of Jeanerette; God-son, Keith Landry; God-daughter, Angelle Fitch; a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Fitch, Sr. and Lena Armentor Fitch; paternal grandmother, Carmelite Martinez, paternal step-grandmother, Amenthe Bonin; paternal grandfather, Rillius Fitch, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Eunice Fremin Armentor and husband Laurent Armentor; brother, Huey Fitch, Sr; sister, Connie Fitch Landry; nephew, Eugene Walter Fitch. Pallbearers will be Keith Landry, Rene Delahoussaye, Jim Wattigny, Ira Marcotte, Huey Fitch, Jr. and Mike Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Fitch and Don Darden. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and/or send condolences to: www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Jeanerette is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020