Funeral services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church for Walter "Gooju" Guilbeau, age 84, who passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at J. Michael Morrow Nursing Home in Arnaudville. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mr. Guilbeau was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville having been a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. He was a carpenter by trade all of his life. Survivors include three sons, Kenneth Guilbeau, Mark Guilbeau and his wife, Sandra, and Eric John Guilbeau all of Arnaudville; four daughters, Myra Lanclos and her husband, Teddy, of Arnaudville, Judy Robin and her husband, Mark, of Cecilia, Tracy Guilbeau and her husband, Harvey Huval, of Arnaudville, and Kelly Berard and her husband, Rusty, of Breaux Bridge; eleven grandchildren, Kimberly Bourque, Aimee Buchanan, Kandi Huval, Brittnee Towe, Beth Courville, Ali Guidry, Jake Robin, Chance Huval, Caleb Guilbeau, Ava Kate Berard and Ayden Berard; and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly LeBlanc Guilbeau; his second wife of fifty-one years, Theresa White Guilbeau; his parents, Octave Guilbeau and the former Alma Kidder both natives of Arnaudville; one grandson, Phillip James Lanclos; a Godchild, Timmy Guilbeau; one brother, U.C. Guilbeau; and one sister, Louise Rabalais. Pallbearers will be Jake Robin, Harvey Huval, Caleb Guilbeau, Teddy Lanclos, Rusty Berard, Kenneth Guilbeau, and Chance Huval. Honorary pallbearer will be Mark Robin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that holy masses be offered in the name of Walter Guilbeau for the repose of his soul and his memory. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the members and staff of J. Michael Morrow Nursing Home for their excellent care and compassion shown during his residency. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
