Private graveside services will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Leo the Great Catholic Cemetery in Leonville for Walter Speyrer, Sr., age 93, who passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Deacon Dwayne Boudreaux, of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville, will officiate at the services. Mr. Speyrer was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville. He was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville. A veteran of the military, Walter proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a member of VFW Post #5153 and American Legion Post #278. He was previously employed with United Packers in Opelousas for twelve years. Mr. Speyrer enjoyed Sunday dinners with his family, spending time outdoors, and also raising and selling rabbits. Survivors include two sons, Walter Speyrer, Jr. and Gerald Speyrer and his wife, Mona, all of Leonville; a sister, Leticia Olivier of Grand Coteau; eight grandchildren, Melanie Speyrer, Katie Speyrer Smith and her husband, Jody, Robin Speyrer, Kerry Speyrer, Lindley Speyrer, Angela Speyrer, Jill Speyrer Baker and her husband, Jason, and Mallory Speyrer; eleven great-grandchildren, Britt Benoit, Kaleb Speyrer, Chloe Smith, Tate Smith, Gabe Speyrer, Keely Broussard, Demi Baker, Cullen Baker, Emma Champagne, Averi Speyrer, and baby Sophia on the way; and three great-great-grandchildren, Harper Benoit, Jayce Benoit, and Blakely Domingue. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Marie Thelma Lagrange; his parents, Ovide Speyrer and the former Melanie Quebedeaux; and two brothers, Frank Speyrer and Gabriel Speyrer. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
