A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Wanda Joyce Broussard Freyou on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with Fr. Garrett Savoie officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited by the Men's Rosary Group at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Freyou passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her residence. Wanda B. Freyou passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 9:15 p.m. at her residence peacefully, surrounded by her family. Wanda enjoyed sewing, crafting, and cooking. She was an amazing cook. When she was 13 years old, she was the recipient of a certificate award by the Calumet Baking Powder Company. Her biscuits were voted "Tops" in 1952 and she was judged the junior winner in the parish. She enjoyed cooking for friends and family. Her seafood gumbo and homemade macaroni and cheese were the absolute "Best". Wanda was married to Lawrence Freyou on January 22, 1956. They were married for 56 years at the time of his passing in October of 2012. Wanda will be remembered and fondly cherished by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her three sons, Clint Freyou and wife Donna, Darren Freyou, Brett Freyou and companion Dawn Migues all of New Iberia; grandchildren, Corey Freyou, Nicole Hunter and husband Robie, Dexter Freyou, Justin Freyou and wife Destiny, Haleigh Hildreth and husband Josh, Brice Freyou and wife Danielle, Dylan Freyou and wife Shayna, Dustin Freyou and wife Stacy, Morgan, Megan, and Mallory Migues; great-grandchildren, Logan, Emily, and Greyson Freyou, Asher Theall, Aidan, and Teagan Hunter, Averie Hildreth, Dominic, and Ellie Freyou, Drew and Emma Freyou; sister-in-law, Barbara Broussard; caregiver and best friend, Chelsie Olivier; and longtime friend, Clara Kleinpeter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence S. Freyou; parents, Clesme and Emily Broussard; grandson, Jarret James Freyou; brother, Ronald "Ronnie" Broussard; sister-in-law, Elsie D. Freyou; and two brothers-in-law, L.J. Freyou and Relius Freyou. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Paul Olivier, Justin, Brice, Dexter, Dylan, and Dustin Freyou. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation and sincere gratitude to her primary caregiver, Chelsie Olivier who became her best friend and she adored her dearly. Her loving and compassionate care was second to none. A sincere thank you to Destiny Freyou for her exceptional help to Chelsie. Memorial donations may be made to HOPE HOSPICE 301 E. Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 201 Lafayette, LA 70508. To help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.