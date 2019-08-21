Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Wanda Breaux Seaux, 83, who died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 2:55 pm at Acadia-St. Landry Guest Home in Church Point. Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 4 pm to 10 pm and Friday from 8 am to service time. A rosary will be recited Thursday at 6:00 pm. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Seaux is survived by her husband, Martin Seaux of Church Point; two step-sons, Patrick Seaux of Duson and Jeremy Seaux of Church Point; 9 step-grandchildren, Alexis, Lucas, Harlie, Carlie and Rene Seaux, Jalyn Richard, Troy Trahan, Brandon Daigle and Stewart Daigle; one step great-grandchild, Kamyle Hollier; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Lee Hebert; her parents, Norbert Sidney and Marie Credeur Breaux; one sister, Juanita Breaux Meche; two brothers, Rodney and Ward Ray Breaux. Pallbearers will be Robert Meche, Greg Meche, Sidney Meche, Lucas Seaux, Butch Simon, Tommy Bageux, and Austin Meche. The family wishes to thank Acadia-St. Landry Guest Home and Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion for Mrs. Seaux. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019