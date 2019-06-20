Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Dartez Maiden. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA for Wanda Dartez Maiden, 97, who passed away Monday, June 17th in Midland, TX. Visitation will be observed on Friday, June 21st at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home from 9:00 am until the time of service. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Chaplain Weldon Moak, of Broussard, LA, will officiate. Born Marie Wanda Dartez on November 26, 1921 in Cow Island, LA to parents John Dartez and Eula Langlinais Dartez, Wanda graduated from E. Broussard High School in Cow Island. She met her soon to be husband, Ray Douglas Maiden, while he was stationed at Camp Claiborne during WW II. Wanda and Ray were united in marriage on September 21, 1942. She worked for over 35 years as a teller, assistant manager and bank officer for First National Bank in Lafayette until her retirement in 1985. After retirement, Wanda enjoyed volunteering for the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. She loved to shop, travel and garden. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Wanda loved spending time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Wanda is survived by her beloved son, John Douglas "Doug" Maiden, of San Antonio, TX; her granddaughter, Casey LeBlanc and her husband Chris, of Midland, TX and three great-grandsons, Logan, Sam, and Max LeBlanc. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her brother and sister, John Dartez and Lorraine Hebert. The family wishes to thank Helen Greathouse Manor in Midland, TX for the compassionate care given to Wanda.

