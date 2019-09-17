Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Eva Nolan Gates. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Wanda Eva Nolan Gates on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First Assembly of God at 3555 Verot School Road in Youngsville, Louisiana. Pastors Joe Cormier and Tommy Faulk will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. A native and resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, Wanda Gates passed away peacefully from this life on September 15, 2019 after a brief illness. Surrounded by loved ones, she went into the arms of her Savior whom she knew and loved. Born on October 8, 1928, Mrs. Gates attended Lafayette Parish schools and graduated with a degree in Education from Southwestern Louisiana Institute (ULL) in 1949. She loved teaching children and taught school in Albuquerque, NM and Lafayette, LA. She did volunteer work in Pastoral Care at LGMC for the past 38 years-a ministry she deeply loved. She was also a long time member of First Assembly of God and treasured her Tuesday morning prayer group. Precious to her were her family, friends, gardening, butterflies and seashells. She was known for her cards of greeting and encouragement she mailed to others. Her loving, caring spirit touched many lives. Survivors include two sons, Wayne Allen Gates and David Arlen Gates; two daughters, Diane Gates Bodker and Karen Gates Wood, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way) and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alpheus Allen Gates, and son, Larry Arthur Gates. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to First Assembly Church Building Fund at www.firstassembly.place. Personal condolences may be sent to the Gates family at A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Wanda Eva Nolan Gates on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First Assembly of God at 3555 Verot School Road in Youngsville, Louisiana. Pastors Joe Cormier and Tommy Faulk will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. A native and resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, Wanda Gates passed away peacefully from this life on September 15, 2019 after a brief illness. Surrounded by loved ones, she went into the arms of her Savior whom she knew and loved. Born on October 8, 1928, Mrs. Gates attended Lafayette Parish schools and graduated with a degree in Education from Southwestern Louisiana Institute (ULL) in 1949. She loved teaching children and taught school in Albuquerque, NM and Lafayette, LA. She did volunteer work in Pastoral Care at LGMC for the past 38 years-a ministry she deeply loved. She was also a long time member of First Assembly of God and treasured her Tuesday morning prayer group. Precious to her were her family, friends, gardening, butterflies and seashells. She was known for her cards of greeting and encouragement she mailed to others. Her loving, caring spirit touched many lives. Survivors include two sons, Wayne Allen Gates and David Arlen Gates; two daughters, Diane Gates Bodker and Karen Gates Wood, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way) and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alpheus Allen Gates, and son, Larry Arthur Gates. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to First Assembly Church Building Fund at www.firstassembly.place. Personal condolences may be sent to the Gates family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

