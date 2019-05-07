Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Marie Lavergne. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Wanda Marie Lavergne, age 65, the former Wanda Marie Carriere, who passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Lafayette General Southwest, Louisiana Extended Care in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Deacon Ken Arnaud will officiate at the services. Mrs. Lavergne was a native of Bosco, resident of Church Point, resided in Carencro for twenty years and currently lived in Lewisburg for the last six years. She was employed with Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in the Cafeteria. She loved cooking, spoiling her grandkids and her musician kids and enjoyed playing bourée. She was a loving, caring and beautiful lady who will remain in our hearts forever. Survivors include one son, Dwayne Lavergne and his girlfriend, Bianca Degeyter, of Lafayette; her companion of the past eight years, Darren Degeyter of Lewisburg; two half sons, Bryan Keith Lavergne of Scott and Gordon Ray Lavergne of Lafayette; four half daughters, Cathy Lavergne, Kelly Bellard and her husband, Kenneth, Denise Lavergne and Lisa Hernandez all of Lafayette; one stepson, Brandon Degeyter; one step daughter, Heather Degeyter both of Mire; one brother, Joseph Jimmiedel Carriere of Illinois; three grandchildren, Chrystlynn Marie Lavergne, Layton Craig William Lavergne and Braydon John Lavergne; her niece and nephew, Bryan Carriere and his wife, Tracy, and Nicole Sweeney and her husband, John, all of Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-eight years, Raylin Lavergne; her parents, Curley Joseph Carriere and the former Alida Benoit; and an infant brother, Robley Carriere. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Braydon John Lavergne, Damion Dugas, Brandon Degeyter, Darren Degeyter, Jimmie Carriere and Chuck Estilette. Honorary pallbearers will be Layton Craig William Lavergne, Carroll Blanchard, Bryan Carriere and Dwayne Lavergne. 