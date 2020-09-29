Funeral Services for Wanda Plaisance Broussard,64, will be at 2:00PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at David Funeral Home of Lafayette with Deacon Pete Broussard officiating. Visitation will at David Funeral Home of Lafayette Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00AM until service time. Wanda, born in Lake Charles and resident of Youngsville passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 in her residence. A beautiful person who was kind to all; totally giving of herself to others. A wonderful cook, companion, and friend when you needed a shoulder. She worked in the insurance industry all her adult life where she made many friends. She retired to enjoy the rest of her life with her family, dogs and watch life slow down. A true angel to cherish. She is survived by her husband, Jack Broussard of Youngsville, her sons, Brian Broussard and wife Diana of West Palm Beach, FL, Jacob Broussard and wife Angie of Lafayette, Darrell Broussard and wife Amy of Scott and a grandson, Evan Broussard. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sanders and Amalie Marceaux Plaisance and a brother, Sandy Plaisance. Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
