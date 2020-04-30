With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less at one time. Private Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Lafayette for Wanda Sessum Guidroz, 92, who died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Franklin Foundation Hospital in Franklin. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. Reverend Nicholas Dupre', Pastor of St. Joseph Church in Parks, will conduct the graveside services. Survivors include two daughters, Linda G. Huff and her husband Butch of Lafayette and Jeanelle G. Guilbeaux of Lafayette; one son, N. Louis Guidroz, Jr. and his wife Beth of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; six grandchildren, Gia H. Guidry, Jason Huff, Ryan Huff, Neil Guilbeaux, Mark Guilbeaux and Garrett Guidroz; ten great grandchildren, Alex Guidry, Abby Guidry, Grant Guidry, Meagan Huff, Landon Huff, Cale Huff, Reese Huff, Austin Guidroz, Avery Guidroz, Brayden Guilbeaux, one brother, John R. Sessum of Vicksburg, MS, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Louis Guidroz, Sr, her parents, William R. Sessum and Bessie Mitchell Sessum, one grandchild, Kevin James Huff; one daughter-in-law, Carolyn Killingsworth Guidroz, three sisters, Ruby S. Woodell, Viola S. Pearson, Grace S. Pearson, and two brothers, Robert Sessum and Sam Sessum. Wanda was from the small town of Hosston in northwest Louisiana. After graduating high school in 1945 she moved to Shreveport and worked as a waitress for a few months until she met a good-looking Army fellow and moved to Lafayette and married him. They were married for 66 years until he passed away in 2012. During her career she worked at All American Assurance Co, Datamatic, Inc, Soloco, and the Sheraton Hotel. She was a keypunch operator and bookkeeper. She was a member of the Boy Scout Troop 19 Parents Booster Club during the 1970s and the Fatima Catholic Church 50+ Club. She enjoyed cooking, reading, tending to her flowers, and having coffee with her friends and neighbors. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Jason Huff, Ryan Huff, Neil Guilbeaux, Mark Guilbeaux, Garrett Guidroz and Butch Huff. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of services. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Guidroz's name to LARC, 303 New Hope Rd, Lafayette, LA 70506, https://lafayettelarc.org/donate/. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Guidroz family to the staff at Legacy Nursing Home of Franklin and Franklin Foundation Hospital for the compassion they provided to the Guidroz family in their time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille- DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, LA. 70506 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.