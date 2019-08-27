Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service with full military honors will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Warren Dale Caudle, 71, who passed away Friday, August 23rd at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, August 30th from 10:00 am until the time of service. Denise Skinner and Bernadette Lee, both of Lafayette, will deliver eulogies for Warren. Warren's Masonic brothers from #145 in Lafayette will perform Masonic Funeral Rites for Warren. Father Bill Melancon, of Catahoula, LA, will officiate. A public Celebration of Life service with military honors will be held in Martin, TN on Sept. 6, 2019, at Murphy's Funeral Home, with private inurnment to follow at a later date. Warren was born July 2, 1948, in Atlanta, GA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Warren was a 1966 graduate of Martin High School in Martin, TN and graduated from The University of Tennessee at Martin, UTM, where he completed undergraduate studies and received a bachelor's degree. While at UTM, Warren helped establish a world-renowned rodeo program, initiated and led the way to the construction of the Agriculture Pavilion, of which he was immensely proud. Warren worked for many years for Schlumberger in the offshore oil and gas exploration industry before he successfully ventured out and opened his own seismic exploration company. A proud veteran, Warren Caudle was a highly-decorated War Hero and a combat-seasoned Marine. He served during Vietnam in the U.S. Marine Corps as an Embassy Marine in the 82nd Airborne Division, Platoon 3092. In February of 1968, a squad of Viet Cong guerillas attacked and occupied the US Embassy Saigon, known as the Tet Offensive. Warren's heroic actions during the Tet Offensive made the cover of Newsweek magazine at the time and were featured in several documentaries about the event. Warren and his wife, Helen were active members of the veterans' group Saigon Marines and Civilians. For many years, Warren was a staple on KPEL Radio's "Wingin' It Wednesday." He was a proud conservative who was able to express his views in ways that were respectful as well as insightful. Warren was a very proud Republican and served as Vice Chairman of the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee at the time of his passing. He was a true patriot, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be deeply missed. Warren is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Helen Hite Caudle, of Carencro; his two children, son Brian Enoch (Angela), of Savannah, GA and daughter Heather Dean Rose (Stephen Mouton), of New Orleans; two siblings, brother Harry Lee Caudle (Jerrie Anne Conley) and sister Sandra Dean Boyd (Bobby), all of Martin, TN; four grandchildren, Hope and Andrew Enoch and Hillary and Phoebe Mouton and numerous nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Edward and Mary Velma Stewart Caudle. The family wishes to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for the compassionate care given to Warren and his family. Warren is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Helen Hite Caudle, of Carencro; his two children, son Brian Enoch (Angela), of Savannah, GA and daughter Heather Dean Rose (Stephen Mouton), of New Orleans; two siblings, brother Harry Lee Caudle (Jerrie Anne Conley) and sister Sandra Dean Boyd (Bobby), all of Martin, TN; four grandchildren, Hope and Andrew Enoch and Hillary and Phoebe Mouton and numerous nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Edward and Mary Velma Stewart Caudle. The family wishes to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for the compassionate care given to Warren and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Warren's name to – at www.woundedwarriorproject.org , at www.stjude.org or to the General Rodeo Scholarship Fund at UTM – University of TN at Martin via Ms. Dana Prince in their Development Dept. at (731) 881-7633. 