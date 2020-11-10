1/1
Wayne A. Pipkin
Funeral services will be held for Mr. Wayne A. Pipkin, 75, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A rosary will be prayed by the Men's Rosary Group in the funeral home on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. A native of Victoria, TX and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Pipkin passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home in New Iberia. Mr. Pipkin was a retired Project Engineer with M/I Drilling Fluids after 42 years of service. He enjoyed travelling and riding his motorcycle in his younger days. He was a collector of "things" and always found something for his collection in his travels. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marie Faucheaux Pipkin of New Iberia; children, Chad W. Pipkin and wife Karen of Cape Cod, MA., Robyn Williams and husband Brad of Covington, LA.; grandchildren, Sgt. Jacob W. Pipkin of Grafenwoehr, Germany, William L. Pipkin of Cape Cod, MA., Lily M. Williams of Covington, Sam M. Williams of Covington; sister, Debra Theriot and husband Lester of Harvey, LA.; and brother, Jesse Kirk Pipkin of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Lee and Margaret Louise Valdetero Pipkin; and one brother, Kevin John Pipkin. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family would like to thank Mr. Pipkin's family physician, Dr. Robert Lahasky, their neighbors, the Provost Minvielle family, as well as Fr. Keith Landry for administering last rights to Mr. Pipkin. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Pipkin's honor to a charity of your choice. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
11:00 - 02:30 PM
David Funeral Home
NOV
12
Rosary
01:00 PM
David Funeral Home
NOV
12
Funeral service
02:30 PM
David Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
(337) 369-6336
