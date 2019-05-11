Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Anthony Delcambre. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Mr. Wayne Anthony Delcambre will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Reverend Paul Neel conducting the services. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 2:00 PM. Mr. Wayne was an independent and strong-willed man. Upon graduating high school in the 70s, Wayne wanted to see more of the USA and began traveling as a hitchhiker. He would successfully go from the east coast to the west coast on this adventure. He has always had an interest in living off the land and survival stories. He was a great cook and really loved family gatherings and family vacations. However, he would be quick to tell you that the pride and joy in life was his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his memories will be cherished for a lifetime. He is survived by his daughter, Tricia Delcambre Darby and husband John of New Iberia; grandchildren, Trevor Darby of Lafayette, Hunter Darby of New Iberia, Lexie Darby of New Iberia; his siblings Raymond Delcambre of New Iberia, Ronnie Delcambre of Jeanerette, Jerry Delcambre of Albany, GA., Rickey Delcambre of Lafayette, and Jackie Delcambre of New Iberia. He is preceded in death by his father Amilcar "Mickey" Pierre' Delcambre, his mother Lorena Hebert Clark, his loving wife of over 20 years, Sheryl Andrepont Delcambre; his son, Jason Eliot Delcambre; his sister Barbara Delcambre Montz; and his brother Dickey Delcambre. Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Raymond Delcambre, Ronnie Delcambre, Jerry Delcambre, Rickey Delcambre, Jackie Delcambre, Trevor Darby, Hunter Darby and John Darby.

