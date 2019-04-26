Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Broussard. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be conducted for Wayne P. Broussard, Sr., 78, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry officiating. Burial will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and resume on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 9:00 AM until 12:30 PM. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday at 6:30 PM. A native of Weeks Island and a resident of New Iberia, Mr. Broussard passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his daughter's residence in Ville Platte. He was employed by S & W Machine Shop for 17 years, now retired. Part Owner and Operator of Corporate Machine & Equipment for 25 years, retired. He proudly served in the United States Navy from July 30, 1958 till October 18, 1961 and was Honorably Discharged as a Machinist Mate 2nd Class. He was a member of the Dodge City Hunting Club in Emerson, AR. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching Nascar. He spent many years with his family and friends at his family camp in Toledo Bend. He is survived by his sons, Dean (Yvonne) Broussard of Magnolia, TX and Wayne (Jennifer) P. Broussard, Jr. of Loreauville; two daughters, Terri (Ted) Sylvester and Yvette (Don) Booker of Whiteville, LA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kenneth (Claire) Louviere, Kendra Louviere, Quincy (Kim) Broussard, Patrick Broussard, Cheyenne Bodner of New Iberia, LA, Joshua Byrom of Monmouth, OR, Lucus Broussard of Magnolia and Erin Sylvester of Whiteville; and his great grandchildren, C. J., Kaiden and Jacob Stansbury, Hayden, Riley and Miles Byrom and Carter Broussard. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Betty Bonin Broussard; parents, Louis and Louise Broussard; in-laws, Adam and Mazy Bonin; brothers, John & Bob Ray Broussard; sister, Jane Prince; brother-in-law, Larry Bonin, Sr.; grandchildren, Kayleigh Louviere and Jacob Foreman; daughter-in-law, Angelle Broussard and his beloved side kick Doris Belle. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Louviere, III, Quincy Broussard, Lucus Broussard, Ted Sylvester, Joshua Byrom and Wayne P. Broussard, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Patrick Broussard, C. J., Kaiden and Jacob Stansbury, Hayden, Riley and Miles Byrom, Carter Broussard and Don Booker. The family would like to give special thanks to The Wayne Street friends that watched over him, Evangeline Home Health especially Megan Fontenot and Hailey Miller, Louisiana Hospice & Palliative Care, Mrs. Shawn Vidrine, caregiver and Tulane Medical Center. 