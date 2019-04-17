Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Landry. View Sign

A Private Memorial Service will be held a later date for Mr. Wayne Landry, age 70, who passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 9:23 PM at Iberia Medical Center. A Native and Lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Wayne was born to Curris and Genevie Landry on July 8, 1948. Wayne enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and his grandchildren. He also enjoyed camping at Toledo Bend. His favorite sports teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. Most of all he loved spending times with his friends and family gatherings.He is survived by his wife Jennifer Moresi Landry; his two sons, Jake Landry and his wife Christi, Ryan M. Landry both of Jeanerette; brother, Keith James Landry his wife Jackie of Lafayette; sisters, Cheryl Delcambre husband Ronnie and Jackie Buteau and her husband Anthony both of Jeanerette and his two grandchildren Jacob A. Landry, II and Connor Jolivette. He is preceded in death by his parents; Curris and Genevie Landry. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 400 Provost Street (337) 276-5151 is in charge of handling funeral arrangements. Funeral Home David Funeral - Jeanerette

400 Provost Street

Jeanerette , LA 70544

