A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Wayne Thomas Istre, 71, who passed away surrounded by his family on May 11, 2019 in Crowley. Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Tuesday from 8:00 am to 10:30 am at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Monday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Wayne was a member of the U.S. Army where he served during the Vietnam War. He earned a Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. Wayne was a member of American Legion Post 15, Disabled American Veterans, and the . He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Brenda Quebodeaux Istre of Crowley; one daughter, Tammy Istre Newman and her husband Robert of Lake Charles; one step-daughter, Rachel Corzine and her husband, Tim, of Crowley; one step-son, Duayne Clark and his companion Debbie of Duson; one sister, Linda Guillotte and her husband, David of Crowley; one brother, Terry Istre and his wife Cindy of Crowley; five grandchildren, Corey Newman and his wife Alaina, Ashlynn Newman, Brennan Corzine, Gavin Corzine, and Tyler Corzine; and two twin great-granddaughters, Chloe and Iris Newman. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mable Lormand Istre; his maternal grandparents, Gilbert and Emerite Hebert Lormand; and Joseph and Elena Simon Istre. Pallbearers will be Jude Guillotte, Joshua Istre, Thomas Marceaux, Blake Marceaux, Hayden Neveaux, Phillip Broussard, Jordan Guillotte, and Evan Callouette. The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana especially Jamie Rozas, and Caitlin Istre, Dr. Paul Stringfellow, and VA Home Base Team for all their care and compassion given to Wayne.

