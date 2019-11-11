Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wedna Duhon Louviere. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Forest Park Church of Christ for Wedna Duhon Louviere, 90, who passed away November 11, 2019 at Southwind Nursing Home. Rev. Jason Corder, pastor of Forest Park Church of Christ will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held at Forest Park Church of Christ on Tuesday from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and Wednesday from 8:00 am to the time of service at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Old Crowley Cemetery. She is survived by three daughters, Joyce L. Deville and her husband Danny of Crowley, Jo Anne Louviere of Crowley, and Marisa Louvierre Spell and her husband Kurt of Rayne; nine grandchildren, Mia Brooks, Danny Louis Deville, Jr., Sara Mouton, Heather Monceaux, Brandi Melancon, Wedna Desiree Monceaux, Wynona Ancelet, Kristen Spell, and Johnathan Janssen; fifteen great-grandchildren, Kaytience Deville, Taylor Deville, Aiden Deville, Jamie Mounier, Saddie Brooks, Dylan Brooks, JoDe Istre, Leah Melancon, Anthony Melancon, Kylie Bourque, Parker Bourque, Eli Bourque, Blake Bourque, Emmett Ancelet, and Joshua Janssen; and one great-great-grandchild, Nola Mounier. Mrs. Louviere is preceded in death by her husband, Alcide Louvierre, one daughter, Charlene Louvierre, one son, Dalton Louvierre; her parents, Adam and Pearl Spell Duhon; and one great-granddaughter, Maddie Bourque. The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff of Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

