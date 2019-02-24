Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Mrs. Leon McGraw, age 78, the former Werline Guillory, who passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Brother Larry Russo of The Harvest Church in Port Allen will officiate at the services. Mrs. McGraw was a native of St. Landry Parish and has been a resident of Port Allen since 1996 where she was a member of The Harvest Church. She loved cleaning homes and yard work, word find puzzles, camping and fishing. Survivors include her husband of sixty-two years, Leon McGraw; one daughter, Terrie Hall; two sons, Michael McGraw and Travis Dean McGraw all of Port Allen; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and two sisters, Suzanne Pitre and her husband, John, of Plaisance and Bonnie Dupre and her husband, Ronnie, of Opelousas. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kristin Richardson; her parents, Azie Guillory and the former Sedonia Lalonde; one sister, Wordna Guillory; and one brother, Bobby Guillory. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Tuesday until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Robert Day, Travis McGraw, Michael McGraw, Azie Nguyen, Damon Hodge and Sissy "Roo" Richardson. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019