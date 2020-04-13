A Private Graveside service was held Monday, April 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for Wesley Brian LaCombe, Sr., 53, who died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:41 a.m. surrounded by his loving family. Chaplain Brian Johnson with Heart of Hospice officiated the graveside service. Burial was the Iota Cemetery. Brian is survived by his wife, Michelle Monceaux; one daughter, Crystal LaCombe Simon and her husband John (Dewey) and their child Mila Grace Simon; one son, Wesley B. "Bud" LaCombe, Jr.; his mother, Barbara Dietz LaCombe; one sister Susan LaCombe; two brothers, Vincent "Tubie" LaCombe, Jonathan LaCombe and his wife Redessa Faust LaCombe; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John D. LaCombe; maternal grandparents, John M. and Leona S. Dietz; paternal grandparents, Martin and Elzia C. LaCombe. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Avenue, Iota, LA, 337-779-2669.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020