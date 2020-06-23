A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Weston Joseph Romero, Sr., 77, who passed away on June 22, 2020. Monsignor Robert Romero will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Wes was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran, E-4. He retired from the Oil and Gas industry after many years of service. Wes was a leader in the community and served as volunteer Fire Chief with the Butte la Rose Fire Department for many years. Wes, a resident of Butte la Rose, was the son of the late Joseph Romero and the former Annie Roy. He is survived by three sons, Weston J. Romero, Jr., Glen W. Romero, and Joshua Shane Medina Romero; daughter-in-law, Aleah L. Romero; grandchildren, Ilissa M. Yocupicio, Meghan L. Romero, Anna H. Romero, Zackery D. Romero, Cody O. Romero and Sophia B. Romero; great-grandchildren, Jorden, Adrian, Gabriel, Dylan, Breana, Owen, Zaylee, Andrew, Carson and Annie; brother, Sheldon C. Romero and sister, Glenda F. Romero. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, E.J. Romero. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM. Pallbearers will be Zackery Romero, Cody Romero, Meghan Romero, Ilissa Yocupicio, Adrian Yocupicio, and Jorden Yocupicio. Personal condolences may be sent to the Romero family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.