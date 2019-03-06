Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Weston Lee Roy. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at an 11:30 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home in Arnaudville for Weston Lee Roy, age 77, who passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Roy was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville, where he was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. Weston was previously employed as a driller with Well Tec for 15 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening -- you never knew where he would plant something good! Survivors include one son, Robert Roy, and his wife, Hope, of Swords; three daughters, Geraldine Smith and her companion, Randy, of Sunset, Judy Darby and her husband, Mike, of Leonville and Vickie Johnson and her husband, Brent, of Eunice; thirteen grandchildren, Justin, Daniel, Natalie, Brittany, Lane, Jenna, April, Jeremy, Randy, Rachelle, Robert, Jr., Wesley and Louis; twelve great grandchildren; one brother, Louis Roy, Jr. of Cecilia; and two sisters, Linda Boudreaux and her husband, James, and Elizabeth Guidry, all of Breaux Bridge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lelia Benoit Roy; his parents, Louis Roy, Sr. and the former, Bernice Tauzin; three brothers, Donald Roy, Charles Roy and Jim Roy; one sister, Debra Roy; one son-in-law, Greg Smith; and one sister-in-law, Kate Roy. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Justin Roy, Robert Roy, Jr., Wesley Roy, Lane Darby, Jeremy Johnson and Louis Roy.

224 Main Street

Arnaudville , LA 70512

