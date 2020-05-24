Whitney Joseph Boudreaux Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Whitney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held for Whitney Joseph Boudreaux Sr., 82 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 3:00PM at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 9:00AM until the time of the service with a rosary recited by the Men's Rosary Group at 11:00AM. A native of Gueydan and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Boudreaux passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Boudreaux worked as a Machinist for Cameron Iron Works for 40+ years before retiring in 2001. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and going to his friend's camp at Lake Fausse Point. Above all he was a devout father and loving grandfather and he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, Phyliss Day Boudreaux of New Iberia, children, Whitney J. Boudreaux Jr. and wife Josie of New Iberia, Richard D. Boudreaux Sr. and wife Judy of North Dakota, Elizabeth B. Charpentier and husband Lee of New Iberia, Traci B. Darby and husband Chad of New Iberia; 14 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and brother, Travis Boudreaux of Crowley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney A Boudreaux and Alema Atchetee Boudreaux; 2 brothers, Roy and J. C. Boudreaux; and 4 sisters Marguerite Morgan, Irma Stutes, Cynthia Quebodeaux and Frances Boudreaux. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Whitney J. Boudreaux III, Tyler Darby, Austin Darby, Logan Darby, Richard Boudreaux Jr. and Ross D. Boudreaux. The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Boudreaux's honor to Angel Paws Adoption Center, 1314 Troy Rd. New Iberia, La. 70563. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
09:00 - 03:00 PM
David Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Rosary
11:00 AM
David Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
David Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
(337) 369-6336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved