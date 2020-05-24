Funeral services will be held for Whitney Joseph Boudreaux Sr., 82 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 3:00PM at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 9:00AM until the time of the service with a rosary recited by the Men's Rosary Group at 11:00AM. A native of Gueydan and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Boudreaux passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Boudreaux worked as a Machinist for Cameron Iron Works for 40+ years before retiring in 2001. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and going to his friend's camp at Lake Fausse Point. Above all he was a devout father and loving grandfather and he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, Phyliss Day Boudreaux of New Iberia, children, Whitney J. Boudreaux Jr. and wife Josie of New Iberia, Richard D. Boudreaux Sr. and wife Judy of North Dakota, Elizabeth B. Charpentier and husband Lee of New Iberia, Traci B. Darby and husband Chad of New Iberia; 14 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and brother, Travis Boudreaux of Crowley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney A Boudreaux and Alema Atchetee Boudreaux; 2 brothers, Roy and J. C. Boudreaux; and 4 sisters Marguerite Morgan, Irma Stutes, Cynthia Quebodeaux and Frances Boudreaux. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Whitney J. Boudreaux III, Tyler Darby, Austin Darby, Logan Darby, Richard Boudreaux Jr. and Ross D. Boudreaux. The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Boudreaux's honor to Angel Paws Adoption Center, 1314 Troy Rd. New Iberia, La. 70563. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 24 to May 26, 2020.