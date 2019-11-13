Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilber 'Bada' Lyons. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Berchman Roman Catholic Church in Cankton for Wilber "Bada" Lyons, age 85, who passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence in Church Point. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. The Rev. Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Lyons was a native and lifelong resident of Church Point. He retired from Matt Durand Construction and was an avid horseman and owner of race horses. A veteran of the military, Mr. Lyons proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant where he served in Germany for 18 months. Survivors include his wife of sixty-three years, the former Laura Lee Savoie Lyons; two sons, Richard Lyons and his wife, Kim, and James Lyons; two daughters, Wendy Boss and her husband, Kyle, and Gina Lyons Thibodeaux all of Bosco; seven grandchildren, Bo-Mikal Boss, Christina Boss Meche and her husband, Ty, Chase Lyons, Caleb Thibodeaux, Sydney Lyons, Ian Lyons and Zac Lyons; five great grandchildren, Brittan Meche, Kate Boss, Mya Meche, Kyper Meche and MariElle Meche; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Lyons and the former Minnie Prejean; one grandson, Jacob Thibodeaux; one brother, Berlin Lyons; and one sister, Norma Jean Lyons. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Kyle Boss, Don Thibodeaux, Richard Lyons, Jimmy Lyons, Roland Lyons and Bo-Mikal Boss. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Wilber "Bada" Lyons be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospice. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lourdes Hospice and his caregivers, Chris Durand, Deedee Begnaud and his niece, Mary Lyons for their excellent care and compassion.

