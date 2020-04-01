A private Graveside Service will be held for Wilbert Gary, 87, who passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Wilbert was survived by his loving wife, Ella Gary of Lafayette; one daughter, Claire Domingue (Dwayne) of Lafayette; four sons, Perry Gary (Audrey) of Rayne, Neal Gary (Pam) of Lafayette, David Gary of Carencro, and Jeff Gary (Danette) of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Blake Gary, Nicholas Gary, Daniel Gary, Clint Domingue, Connor Gary, Grayson Bourgeois, Katelyn Gary, Lindsay Boudreaux, and Kyleigh Landreneau; and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ella and Clarence Garrie; and his sister, Mable Duhon. Wilbert is a Veteran of the United States Army, and spent time living in Germany. He was a member of the VFW Post 9822, and the American Legion Post 77. Wilbert was the President of Wilbert Gary & Sons, Inc. for over 50 years. Pallbearers will be Grayson Bourgeois, Clint Domingue, Blake Gary, Connor Gary, Daniel Gary, and Nicholas Gary. Honorary pallbearers are James Arceneaux, Floyd Degeytaire, Willard Terro, Stephen Phillips, Roy "Fro" Prejean, and his three great-grandsons, Cooper, Dylan, and Kyuss Gary. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 North University Avenue, (337) 706-8941, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020