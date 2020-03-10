Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbert Martin "Willie" Carbo. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A mass of Christian Burial will be held for Wilbert "Willie" Martin Carbo on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 117 S. Main Street with Rev. Bill Melancon as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Michael's Mausoleum in St. Martinville. The family request that visitation begins on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited at 12:00 noon. Wilbert "Willie" Martin Carbo, 92 passed away on March 9, 2020, at 4:40 a.m. at Maison Tech Nursing Home. Willie was born and raised in Donaldsonville and made his home in Loreauville. He was born to Freddie and Albertine Bernard Carbo on November 12, 1927. Willie served honorably in the US Army during World War II. Willie loved sports, especially baseball, where his favorite team was LSU. He worked in construction for many years. In his retirement, he and Rita traveled to many places, one of their favorite places, was South Bend, Indiana to watch LSU play football. He spent his free time watching various sports, grilling on the pit, watering his plants while drinking his Miller Lites. Willie was a quiet and humble man who loved to spend time with Ms. Rita. Willie being a humble and faithful man of God, was very devoted to saying his rosary daily. He always loved it when his family came to visit especially his daughters. He was known as Paw Paw Willie to all 19 grandchildren: 24 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Willie is survived by his wife Rita Broussard Carbo, daughters: Mona Falcon (Gary "Coon"); Dianne Rousseau (Paul); Juanita Dugas (Dumas); Roxie DeRouen (Minos); sons: Johnny LeBlanc (Vickie); Ovey LeBlanc, Jr.; Clint LeBlanc (Tammy): Daughter-in-law Mary Carbo. Serving as Pallbearers will be Jeremy Dugas, Clint LeBlanc, Johnny LeBlanc, Paul Rousseau, Sam Rousseau, Kevin Carbo, Dwayne Landry and Armand LeBlanc. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary "Coon" Falcon, Ovey LeBlanc, Jr., Dumas Dugas, and Minos DeRouen. Willie is proceeded in death by his son Keith Carbo; his grandson, Gary "Lil Coon" Falcon, Jr; brothers, Freddie Carbo, Jr.; Eddie Carbo; sisters, Esther Cassard; Edna Barrient and Agnes Carbo. A special thank you to Juanita & Dumas Dugas, Maison Tech Nursing Home, and Grace Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at A mass of Christian Burial will be held for Wilbert "Willie" Martin Carbo on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 117 S. Main Street with Rev. Bill Melancon as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Michael's Mausoleum in St. Martinville. A special thank you to Juanita & Dumas Dugas, Maison Tech Nursing Home, and Grace Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter Street, 337-369-6336 is handling arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020

