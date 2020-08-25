Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Wilbert Savoy, age 72, who passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his residence in Church Point. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Minister John Lewis will officiate at the services. Mr. Savoy was a native of Carencro and lived most of his life in Bristol. He retired from the St. Landry Parish Government after thirteen years of employment and was a farmer for the majority of his life. Survivors include his devoted wife of forty-two years, Vergie Lewis of Church Point; three sons, Wilbert Savoy, Jr. of Opelousas, John Paul Lewis and his wife, Elizabeth, of Church Point, and Christopher Lewis and his wife, Alice, of Sunset; one daughter, Laura Hopkins and her husband, Sherman, of Houston, TX; two brothers, Nelson Woods of Lafayette and Daniel Woods of Baton Rouge; one sister, Rita Savoy of Beaumont, TX; one sister-in-law, Linda Savoy; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Joseph Savoy, Sr. and the former Victoria Rubin; two brothers, Wilson Savoy and Willis Joseph Savoy; and one sister, Thelma Alfred. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Jason Lewis, Tra Lewis, Randy Thomas, Sherman Hopkins, Jacob Lewis and Ken Thomas. Honorary pallbearers will be Darron Lewis, Christopher Williams, Francis Woods, Brandon Woods, Jacoby Lewis and Jordan Charles. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
