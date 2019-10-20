Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilburn C. "Pete" Lavergne. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 10:30 AM - 3:30 PM Rosary 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial 3:30 PM Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 3:30 PM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Wilburn C. "Pete" Lavergne, 86, who passed away at his residence in Lafayette, on Saturday, October 19, with loved ones at his side. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. Reverend Chester Arceneaux, Pastor of St. John the Evangelist, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Father Josh Guillory of St. Patrick's Catholic Church will be the concelebrant of the funeral services. Lectors will be Angi Eagleton, Kathleen "Kottie" Larson and Beth White. Giftbearers will be Lauren and Meredith Lavergne, Kellie and Katie Roy. Survivors include his daughter Suzanne Lavergne(Gail Gault) of Tucson, AZ; his son, David Lavergne(Claire) of Dallas, TX; his daughter, Melanie Roy of Lafayette; his granddaughters, Lauren Lavergne, Meredith Lavergne, Kellie Roy and Katie Roy; his sister-in-law, Diana Kilchrist Lavergne. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Rodemacher Lavergne; parents, Mr. Lucius Jerriell Lavergne and Mrs. Louise Mae Robin Lavergne; his siblings, Joyce Ducote, Courtney, Jude and Harold Lavergne, his nephew Scott Lavergne; his sister-in-law, Evelyn Wyble Lavergne. Pete was a graduate of Sunset High School class of 1951 and in 1955, he received a BS Degree in Business Education with minors in accounting and history from SLI (University of Louisiana). He was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he received an honorable discharge. He enjoyed working in his yard, sharing his grand children's accomplishments with others and studying genealogy. Pallbearers will be Wayne Lavergne, Gus Rodemacher, Mike Larson, Anthony Domingue, Scotty Broussard and Brent Barry. Honorary Pallbearers will be Myron Tassin, Harold Guilbeau, Willis Guilbeau, Jude Robin, Donald Meche, Steven Gardner and Merrick Rodemacher. The family request that visitation be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10:30 AM until the time of the mass at 3:30 PM. A recitation of the rosary will be prayed at 1:00 PM by Brady LeBlanc. Memorial contributions can be made in Wilburn C. "Pete" Lavergne's name to the Discalced Carmelites of Lafayette, 1250 Carmel Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501 and St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 3:30 PM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Wilburn C. "Pete" Lavergne, 86, who passed away at his residence in Lafayette, on Saturday, October 19, with loved ones at his side. The family request that visitation be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10:30 AM until the time of the mass at 3:30 PM. A recitation of the rosary will be prayed at 1:00 PM by Brady LeBlanc. Memorial contributions can be made in Wilburn C. "Pete" Lavergne's name to the Discalced Carmelites of Lafayette, 1250 Carmel Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501 and St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/donate. 