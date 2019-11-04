Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilcide "Pee Wee" Menard Jr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Wilcide "Pee Wee" Menard, Jr., age 87, who passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Magnolia Estates Nursing Home in Lafayette. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park in Lafayette. Deacon Randy Hyde will officiate at the services. Wilcide "Pee Wee" Menard, Jr. was born October 27, 1932 in Youngsville, a son of the late Wilcide J. Menard, Sr. and Ada Campbell Menard. At the age of eight, Pee Wee and his family moved to Lafayette where he attended Central Elementary School and later, Lafayette High School. He enlisted into the military and proudly served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Fort Hood, TX for two years. Upon completing his tour in the Army, Pee Wee moved back to Lafayette and began working at American Optical. Subsequently, Pee Wee moved to Southern Optical where he worked for thirty-five years, finally retiring at the age of sixty-five. Pee Wee began his love with the game of softball in 1967, where he began umpiring at the old Pa Davis Park. He still remembered his fellow umpire's, Earl Chris and Paul Trahan, who helped him understand all the intricacies of his new love. As Pee Wee became more attracted to the game, his role began to change. He decided that he wanted to see what it was like from the other side of the umpire's mask and began his coaching career in 1970 as the coach of Duson Pharmacy. From 1970 to 1980, he stalked the dugout and coaches' box for Duson Pharmacy and for those ten years, the loyalty of the players was unparallel, as the roster did not change one player. Unheard of in today's softball climate. During the 80's, Pee Wee began coaching coed, women's, and men's teams, not to mention, found the time to umpire three nights per week. In the later 80's, his love of coaching began to outweigh his passion for umpiring. Although he continued to umpire, most of the time was spent coaching. During the 90's, he developed a friendship with Troy Faulk and the two began coaching together and have been since then. For fifteen years, Pee Wee could be seen at Pelican Park in the coach's box, coaching his teams to over thirty league championships. Pee Wee is a proud father of Robby, who has played for his father for years. Pee Wee celebrated his 76th birthday being inducted to the USSSA Hall of Fame for umpiring and coaching. Survivors include one son, Robby Dale Menard and his wife, Monette, of Lafayette; his former wife, Ruth Cormier Menard of Carencro; three grandchildren, Hannah Menard of Duson, Grant Menard and his wife, Ashlee, of Maurice and Caleb Broussard and his wife, Jancie, of Delcambre; three great grandchildren, Baylee, Jhett and Owen; one sister, Ruby Menard Broussard; his Godchildren, Mary Bourque, Wayne Menard and Laura Stout; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilcide Joseph Menard, Sr. and the former Ada Campbell; two brothers, Tom Menard and Ivy "Beo" Menard; and two sisters, Eunice Trahan and Mazie Vallot. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Survivors include one son, Robby Dale Menard and his wife, Monette, of Lafayette; his former wife, Ruth Cormier Menard of Carencro; three grandchildren, Hannah Menard of Duson, Grant Menard and his wife, Ashlee, of Maurice and Caleb Broussard and his wife, Jancie, of Delcambre; three great grandchildren, Baylee, Jhett and Owen; one sister, Ruby Menard Broussard; his Godchildren, Mary Bourque, Wayne Menard and Laura Stout; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilcide Joseph Menard, Sr. and the former Ada Campbell; two brothers, Tom Menard and Ivy "Beo" Menard; and two sisters, Eunice Trahan and Mazie Vallot. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Acadiana for working tirelessly to make his final two weeks comfortable and to Magnolia Estates Nursing Home for caring for him for the last five years. 