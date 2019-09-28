Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilda Lita Riggs-Savoy. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass celebrating the life and legacy of Wilda Lita Riggs-Savoy will be offered on Saturday, September 28, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 231 Main Street, Arnaudville, Louisiana. The Mass will be immediately preceded by visitation hours at Kinchen Funeral Home, 1011 North Antoine Street, Lafayette, Louisiana, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Wilda Riggs Savoy gained her wings at Lafayette General Medical Center's southwest campus after a lengthy illness and multiple hospital admissions. Wilda was born on July 15, 1983 to Herbert Riggs Sr. and Mary "Polly" Gordon Riggs as part of the couple's first set of twins. On July 21, 2007, Wilda married the love of her life - Rick Savoy. They are the loving parents of three incredible children – Aariyah, Raven, and Rick Jr. Anyone who knew Wilda knew that her relationship with God and the well-being of her family were the two most important parts of her life. Wilda leaves to cherish her precious memories: her husband, Rick Savoy Sr.; two daughters, Aariyah Savoy and Raven Savoy; one son, Rick Savoy Jr.; her mother, Mary "Polly" Gordon Riggs (Chuck); her father, Herbert Riggs Sr. (Rita); four brothers – Herbert Riggs Jr. (Donna), Wallace Riggs (Janice), Anthony Riggs, and Nicholas Riggs (Chenille); three sisters – Angel Faulk (Tramane), Monifa Riggs (David), and Nicole Riggs (Joshua); her godmother, Linda B. Hall; twenty-five nieces and nephews, one godchild (Nakiya Riggs), and a host of aunts, uncles, other family members, and friends. Wilda was preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, Wallace and Lillian Gordon; her paternal grandparents, Joseph Felix and Thelma Riggs; and her godfather, Ronald Riggs. All arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501. A Memorial Mass celebrating the life and legacy of Wilda Lita Riggs-Savoy will be offered on Saturday, September 28, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 231 Main Street, Arnaudville, Louisiana. The Mass will be immediately preceded by visitation hours at Kinchen Funeral Home, 1011 North Antoine Street, Lafayette, Louisiana, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Wilda Riggs Savoy gained her wings at Lafayette General Medical Center's southwest campus after a lengthy illness and multiple hospital admissions. Wilda was born on July 15, 1983 to Herbert Riggs Sr. and Mary "Polly" Gordon Riggs as part of the couple's first set of twins. On July 21, 2007, Wilda married the love of her life - Rick Savoy. They are the loving parents of three incredible children – Aariyah, Raven, and Rick Jr. Anyone who knew Wilda knew that her relationship with God and the well-being of her family were the two most important parts of her life. Wilda leaves to cherish her precious memories: her husband, Rick Savoy Sr.; two daughters, Aariyah Savoy and Raven Savoy; one son, Rick Savoy Jr.; her mother, Mary "Polly" Gordon Riggs (Chuck); her father, Herbert Riggs Sr. (Rita); four brothers – Herbert Riggs Jr. (Donna), Wallace Riggs (Janice), Anthony Riggs, and Nicholas Riggs (Chenille); three sisters – Angel Faulk (Tramane), Monifa Riggs (David), and Nicole Riggs (Joshua); her godmother, Linda B. Hall; twenty-five nieces and nephews, one godchild (Nakiya Riggs), and a host of aunts, uncles, other family members, and friends. Wilda was preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, Wallace and Lillian Gordon; her paternal grandparents, Joseph Felix and Thelma Riggs; and her godfather, Ronald Riggs. All arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close