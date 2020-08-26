A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:30 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Wilford J. Sonnier, 73, who passed away August 25, 2020 at his residence in Scott. Father Kenneth Domingue, Pastor of St. John Berchmans Church in Cankton will be the celebrant of the funeral mass and will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Mckenzie and Megan Fontenot; gift bearers will be Hali Sonnier, Kirsten Fontenot, and Ella Fontenot. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife, Margaret Sonnier of Scott; two daughters, Mitzi Fontenot and her husband Dr. Jonathan Fontenot of Longview, TX and Nicole Sonnier of Scott; one son, Jake Sonnier of Scott; two sisters, Delores Arceneaux of Lafayette and Yvonne Menard of Scott; six grandchildren, Jade Sonnier, Kirsten Fontenot, Peyton Fontenot, Megan Fontenot, Mckenzie Fontenot, and Hali Sonnier; and one great-granddaughter, Ella Fontenot. He was preceded in death by his parents, the former Anna Mae Guillory and Amos Sonnier; and his siblings, A.J. and Jeanette Sonnier. Wilford was a native of Lafayette and resident of Scott for the past 15 years. He served in the United States Army, and was the owner/operator of Wil's Electric and the Diamond S Farms. Pallbearers will be Jade Sonnier, Peyton Fontenot, Dr. Jonathan Fontenot, Ricky Arceneaux, Cory Guilbeau, Jim Ortego, and Jason Mouton. The family requests that visitation be held on Friday between 8:00 am - 3:30 pm. A rosary will be led by Sr. Doris Roy at 10:30 am at Walters Funeral Home. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.
