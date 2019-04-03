Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at a 3:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Wilfred Jones, Jr., age 66, who passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his residence in Port Arthur, TX. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Wilfred Jones, Jr. was born March 24, 1953 to Wilfred Jones, Sr. and Mary Rosella Jones in Port Arthur, TX and was a 1972 graduate of Lincoln High School. Wilfred resided many years in Breaux Bridge, LA, moving back to Port Arthur, TX in his later years. He was a devout Christian, attending Sacred Heart in Port Arthur, TX throughout his life. Mr. Jones was a member of the Local Hall 853 working construction at Bella Construction and CA Turner Texaco, also working several years at Breaux Bridge Sugar, Company in Breaux Bridge, LA. Survivors include one sister, Ella Rose Jones Batiste of Port Arthur, TX; two brothers, Joseph Allen Jones of Dallas, TX and David Jones of Port Arthur, TX; two daughters, Monique Matthews and Jackee Johnson both of Lafayette; one son, Jonathan Smith of Orange, TX; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred Jones, Sr. and the former Mary Rosella Broussard; one brother, Donald Ray Jones; one niece, Mary Ella Costillo; and one sister-in-law, Kaffey Jones. A rosary will be prayed at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. Friday and will continue until service time on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau, 289 Church Street, (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilfred Jones Jr..
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Grand Coteau
289 Church Street
Grand Coteau, LA 70541
(337) 662-7286
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019