Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Fr. Brian Harrington of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau to officiate. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of the service with a recitation of the rosary at 1:00 pm by the Men's Rosary Group. A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Gary passed away on Tuesday, November 03, 2020, with his family by his side. Born on May 30, 1940, to the late Eva Gary and Leon Gary, Neg was the 8th born child of the family. He will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eva Gary and Leon Gary; five sisters, Eugenie Gary, Loretta Viator, Norma Bourque, Elma Myers and Shirley Hebert; and three brothers, Amar Gary, Saymar Gary and Roy Gary. Pallbearers will be Barry Romero, Armand Myers, Jr., Kris Hebert, Wayne Gary, Rickie Myers and Trayton DeRouen. The family would like to extend special thanks to Neg's caregivers, Pam and Barry Romero, for their love, dedication, and care. Thanks also to the staff of Hope Hospice. To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org
