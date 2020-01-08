Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church for Willard Joseph Lasseigne, age 81, who passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. Mr. Lasseigne was a native of St. Martinville and a resident of Lafayette for most of his life, having been a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. He retired in 1996 from Unocal as a Superintendent of Production for over twenty-seven years. Survivors include his devoted wife of forty-nine years, the former Margaret Goodin of Lafayette; five daughters, Melissa L. Duhon and her husband, Syd, of Maurice, Vicki L. Tenney and her husband, Randy, Danette L. Lacoste and her husband, Dennis, Mary Elizabeth Lasseigne and Stephanie Lasseigne all of St. Martinville; two sons, Todd Lasseigne of Lafayette and William Lasseigne and his wife, Mari, of Mary Ester, FL; eight grandchildren, Jessica Melancon, Amber Broussard, Jailyn Hebert, Megan Hebert, Leonard Lasseigne, Danielle Lacoste, Nicole Lasseigne and Cain Layton; nine great grandchildren; and one sister, Carolyn L. Decuir of St. Martinville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Romain Lasseigne and the former Anna Lou Gardemal; one brother, Leonard Lasseigne; and two sisters, Amie L. Lancon and Mona Lasseigne. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:30 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020