Willard Randolph Newman, 89, passed away peacefully of natural causes in Seminole, Florida surrounded by his family on July 23, 2019. "Randy" was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 7, 1930 to parents Isidore Randolph and Marguerite Trudeau Newman. He graduated from Isidore Newman High School, received a Bachelors Degree in Finance at Tulane University and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He proudly served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. Randy eventually settled in Lafayette, Louisiana as an investment banker. He married Mary Ann Milite on November 7, 1964 and they raised two children Marguerite (Margo) and Randolph (Randy). Randy had a passion for sailing. He was a member of the Southern Yacht Club in New Orleans and grew up sailing on Lake Pontchartrain and the Gulf of Mexico, winning numerous racing awards. He was a long-time member of the Lake Arthur Yacht Club, where he spent time sailing with his family and friends. He was also an avid antique collector and loved to find rare and unique pieces. He was an amateur tomato gardener, orchid grower and known for making the best salads. Cherished by many, he was known for his humor, big smile, loving demeanor and quick wit. Randy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Milite Newman, daughter Anne Marie Newman, father Isidore Willard Newman, mother Marguerite Trudeau Newman, brothers Richard and Julian Newman, sisters Virginia Newman and Marguerite Newman Aitkens. He is survived by his two children Marguerite Libreros and Randolph Newman, his Son in Law, Juan-Carlos Libreros and his grandchildren, Juan-Felipe Libreros and Mateo Libreros. A private interment service will be held on Saturday July 27th, 2019 at Lafayette Cemetery 1, Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA. 70130 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lafayette Council on Aging, 160 Industrial Parkway, Lafayette, LA, 70508 and the at www.dementiasociety.org. Personal condolences and inquiries may be sent to www.Hubbellfuneralhome.com. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 25 to July 27, 2019

