William Hamilton Jarrell, JR, better known as Billy, passed away on Monday night, March 11, 2019 at Opelousas General Hospital. He was surrounded by his large loving family after suffering a heart attack early Sunday morning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, March 19th at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. Celebrant will be his brother, Bishop Emeritus Michael Jarrell, Concelebrant will be Monsignor Russell Harrington. Lectors will be his granddaughters, Lauren, Jaime and Chloe. Gift bearers will be his granddaughters, Caroline and Emily. Rite of Committal will follow in Bellevue Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18th from 5 PM to 9 PM at the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. Monday evening an Elks service will be held at 5:30 PM and a rosary recited at 7 PM. Visitation will continue Tuesday, March 19th from 8 AM until 9:30 AM in the funeral home. Billy was born February 7, 1938 in Opelousas, LA, the oldest child of William Hamilton Jarrell, SR and Jessie Rosa Barnett Jarrell. Growing up in Opelousas, Billy attended the Academy of the Immaculate Conception (AIC) and graduated from there in the Class of 1955. He went on to attend Southwestern Louisiana Institute (SLI), which later became University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL) where he graduated in 1961 with a BS degree in Civil Engineering. He then practiced his profession with his father-in-law, Morgan Goudeau, JR, and his brother-in-law, Robert L Wolfe, SR, at Morgan Goudeau and Associates. He later became Director of Public Works for the City of Opelousas from which he retired in early 2000. He was an altar boy at St. Landry Catholic Church throughout his youth and a member of The Boy Scouts of America, Troup 32. He attended the Boy Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge, PA in 1950. We have many funny stories about that trip, including him making the front page of The New York Herald with his alligator, Jojo, which he turned loose in Grand Central Station in New York City. His picture was also in The New York Times with a Princess Rao from India. He started The Half Fast Krewe of Franks Mardi Gras parade along with Lee Worley. This brought a Mardi Gras parade to Opelousas for several years. He enjoyed his farm and bringing his little ones to feed his chickens, ducks, rabbits, donkeys, etc. He also loved watching his grandsons play baseball and football, and his granddaughters cheer and dance at Opelousas Catholic. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Goudeau Jarrell; one daughter, Margaret Jarrell Ellis and husband, Greg of Washington, LA; three sons, William Hamilton Jarrell, III and wife, Kathryn, Charles Morgan Jarrell and wife, Sandy, and James Michael Jarrell, all of Opelousas; brother, Bishop Michael Jarrell; two sisters, Jessica Jarrell Bernard and husband, Dr. John Bernard, and Mary Kathryn Jarrell Lalonde, all of Lafayette. The loves of his life were his grandchildren, including Sarah, and his thirteen surviving grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; Lauren Marie Ellis Laurent and husband, Derek, and their children, Melanie and Evan; Charles Morgan Jarrell II and wife, Ashley, and their children, Charles Morgan III, Bailey, Natalie and Benjamin; Jaime Jarrell Olinde and husband, Travis, and their children, Isabelle, Austin and Annie; Jeffrey Ellis and wife, Dani, and their children, Bella and Mason; Jacob Jarrell and wife, Erin, and their children, Carter and William Hamilton IV "Roly Poly"; Dr. Caroline Jarrell and her children, Edward and Elizabeth; Seth Jarrell and wife, Lauren; David Jarrell and wife, Sydney; and Samuel, Emily, Chloe, John Michael and Irie Jarrell. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved daughter, Melanie Anne Jarrell; and his granddaughter, Sarah Marie Jarrell. Pallbearers will be his seven grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be his lifelong friend of 80 years, Richard Dejean; Dr. John Bernard, Estelle Perrault, and his fishing partner, Ralph Edwards. The family extends thanks to Dr. David Homan and Dr. Amer Raza and all the nurses that cared so lovingly for him during his final hours at Opelousas General Hospital. Also, a special thanks goes to John Bernard for his love and medical guidance during this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Opelousas Catholic School. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at

