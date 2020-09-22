1/1
William Carlton "Billy" East
William Carlton "Billy" East, 53, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Funeral services will be held at a later date. William Carlton East, affectionately known as "Billy", was born April 2, 1967, in Lafayette and was a lifetime resident of Acadiana. Billy had several hobbies and enjoyed his life. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandson and will be deeply missed. Billy is survived by his father, Juris Joseph East and his wife Cindy Maturin, of Lafayette; his son Jacob Broussard, of Lafayette; his grandson, Wyatt Broussard, of Lafayette; five brothers, Joey East, of Lake Charles, Jerry East and his wife Nita, of Houston, TX, Kobe East, of Hessmer, LA, Carol Barza and Keith Barza as well as several dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva "Jenny" East; one son, Devin Smith and one brother, Tony East. The family wishes to thank Lafayette General Medical Center and the physicians and nursing staff at University Hospital and Clinics in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Billy and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Billy's name to the charity of your choice. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
