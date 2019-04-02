Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. 'Bill' Anderson. View Sign

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 12 Noon in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for William F. "Bill" Anderson, 90, who peacefully passed away Saturday evening, March 30, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Reverend Steven C. LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice, will conduct the funeral services. Cherishing Bill's memory is his beloved wife, Margaret Prejean Anderson; his daughters, Bonnie Anderson Broussard and her husband, Duane of Lafayette, Kathy Anderson Dorsey and her husband, Don of Lafayette and Penny Anderson Dorn of Lafayette; one sister, Maxine Oglesby and her husband, Morris of Rincon, Georgia; thirteen grandchildren; twenty five great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Anderson and Lessie Brantley Anderson; one sister, Evon Usry and one brother, Willie Anderson. Born in Stockton, Georgia and a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life, Bill, as he was known by family and friends, was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and always friend to all. His goal in life was always to help others. Bill moved to Lafayette at the age of 17 and worked at Huval Baking Company for 35 years. He started his own business, Acadian Bakery, in 1980 making French bread and sweet dough pies. He loved growing vegetables in his garden but especially loved entertaining family and friends. He lived his life for family and his beloved dog, "Lil Bit". Pallbearers will be Anthony Broussard, Ryan Mier, Ronnie Prudhomme II, Jonathan Dorn, David Dorn, Joshua Knott, Michael Steinocher and Wade Soileau. Honorary Pallbearers will be Duane Broussard, Don Dorsey, Paul Dorn and Don Willingham. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of the service. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Anderson family to Acadian Hospice especially Devin, Edie, Kerry, Rachel and Evangeline for the care they provided.

