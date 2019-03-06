Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at a 12:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for William "Bill" Fenning, age 72, who passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mr. Fenning was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Carencro for thirty-eight years. He retired with J.B. Mouton Construction as a superintendent. William was a veteran of the military having served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the VFW Post # 9822 in Duson. Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-two years, Sylvia Kidder Fenning; one son, Damond Wayne Fenning of Duson; one daughter, Valerie Fenning Rawlings and her husband, Casey, of Broussard; four grandchildren, Amber Fenning, Taylor Fenning, Kiersten Fenning and Emily Fenning; and three great grandchildren, Errol Daigle, Kinlee Gamache and Rielyn Melancon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick James Fenning and the former, Marianne Baker; one brother, Frederick Jeffery Fenning; and two sisters, Marianne "Hollie" Knight and Bonnie Stewart. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:30 a.m. Saturday and will until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Damond Fenning, Casey Rawlings, Donald Gaspard and Buddy Beadle. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in the name of Mr. William Fenning to be made to Hospice of Acadiana. (2600 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503). View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019