Scotty Hall passed away at age 78 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, just six weeks after his cancer diagnosis. Scotty (William H. Hall Jr.) was born on October 4, 1940 to Harmon and George Ann Hall. On July 30, 1960, he married Jill O'Niell Mathis. Scotty earned his pharmacy degree from Northeast Louisiana State College in 1962 and later owned Thrifty Way Pharmacy in Lafayette, along with The Uniform Shop and a hearing aid dealership. Scotty had a wide variety of interesting hobbies, probably more than most people do in a single lifetime. He relished the time he spent with friends at his hunting camp. After retirement, he spent the majority of his time restoring antique cars and traveling with Jill to local and out-of-state car shows. For more than ten years, he did volunteer work as a pharmacist at the Lafayette Community Health Care Clinic. He took pride in the fact that he worked as a pharmacist for fifty years. Scotty is survived by his wife, Jill; his two daughters, Fay Lynn Hall Cavalier and Jena Hall Costello; six grandchildren; siblings, George Hall and Susan Hall Terrell, Fred Terrell; one niece and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Harmon Hall and George Ann Rutherford Hall; and his son, Danny. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 1030 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA. A reception will be held in Coughlin Hall at the same address. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made, in Scotty's honor, to the Lafayette Community Health Care Clinic at 1317 Jefferson St. Lafayette, LA 70501.

