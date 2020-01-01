Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2019 at a time pending Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for William Hanks, age 86, who passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his residence in Duson. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Mr. Hanks was a native of Cankton and a longtime resident of Duson, where he was parishioner of St. Theresa Catholic Church. A veteran of the military, William proudly served his country during his time enlisted in the United States Army. Survivors include his wife, the former Elodie Jacquneaux of Duson; two sons, Anthony Hanks and his wife, Connie, and Daniel Hanks, Sr. and his wife, Debra, all of Duson; one daughter, Linda Ledet and her husband, James, of Milton; a brother, Emery Hanks of Lake Charles; three sisters, Theresa Myers and Betty Thibodeaux, both of Lafayette, and Eva Dale Gusman of Youngsville; nine grandchildren, Angie (Kyle) Hanks, Gena (Chris) Cormier, Daniel (Kirsten) Hanks, Jr., Amy (Adam) Greagoff, Jeffery (Lisa) Babin, Jr., Jason (Sarah) Babin, Lauren Hanks, Jamie (Lauren) Ledet, and Leanna Ledet; and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michel Hanks and the former Louise Miller; a son, Dennis J. Hanks; a grandson, Mitchell Hanks; two brothers, Louis Hanks and Calvin Hanks; two sisters, Lilly Brasseaux and Helen Doucet; a daughter-in-law, Rita Marks Jennings; and a sister-in-law, Goldie Hanks. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020