Memorial services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 10:00 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Dr. William Robert Bates, age 57, who passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at his home in Lafayette. Reverend Patrick McCoy will conduct the services. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Survivors include his daughter, Dr. Molly Bates McCoy and her husband, David, of Portland, Oregon; his grandchildren, Bo and Rosemary McCoy; his life partner, Charlotte Fuhr; and his half sister, Melissa Bates. He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Bates, Jr.; his mother, Martha Corley Fincher; and his brother, James "Jim" Edwin Bates. Memorial contributions can be made in Dr. William Robert Bates' name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or St. Mary's Residential Training School, (who took wonderful care of his brother, Jim) 6715 Louisiana 1, Boyce, Louisiana 71409. For a full and more detailed obituary and to sign the guest book online, please visit www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019